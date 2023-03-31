LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has selected this year’s grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, the agency said in a press release.

Eighteen communities will receive a portion of the $4.2 million available for award, representing eight planning and 10 capital construction projects.

CCCFF funding supports the development of civic, community and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers.

Due to the enduring impact of COVID-19 on these venues, the amount available for award for 2023 was less than usual. However, as evidenced by the increase of aid available for award this year as compared to the prior two years, revenues to the fund are steadily increasing towards pre-pandemic levels.

“Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2023 round of CCCFF funding,” DED Director Anthony L. Goins said. “We’re excited to announce this year’s winners! I applaud their vision and commitment to grow. These grants will lead to new and upgraded amenities in our state’s communities, making them even more pleasant places to live and work.”

This year’s award recipients are listed below. For more information on the CCCFF program, go to opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For information, contact Susan Nickerson at susan.nickerson@nebraska.gov or 308-850-0595.

2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fundc planning pecipients:

City of Alliance: $15,000, Alliance City Hall Recreation Center.

City of Arapahoe: $15,000, Crystal Theatre renovation project.

City of Curtis: $7,500, Curtis city pool.

City of Falls City: $15,000, recreation/fitness center.

City of Sargent: $7,500, swimming pool.

City of West Point: $15,000, recreation center.

Village of Pender: $15,000, Pender Library.

Village of Shelton: $7,500, swimming pool.

2023 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, capital construction recipients:

City of Bassett: $562,000, Rock County Community Center.

City of Blair: $229,026.55, Generations Park.

City of Gibbon: $150,000, Community Center renovation.

City of Imperial: $562,000, city square improvement.

City of McCook: $562,000, park and recreational improvements.

City of Waverly: $562,000, new Waverly aquatic center.

City of Wayne: $562,000, Prairie Park.

City of Wood River: $562,000, Legacy Station.

Village of Bruning: $215,341.50, playground equipment and renovation.

Village of Pickrell: $165,000, community center.

Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.