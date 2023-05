Rosa Walker of Des Moines, Iowa, will be the featured speaker at the North Platte Christian Women's Club monthly brunch at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Carolyn DeVrient and Bev Larsen will present their silk arrangements and Alice Nekuda will be the vocalist and pianist at the event at First Christian Church, 220 Vine St.

Cost is $6 per person. Reservations are necessary by calling Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081.