DHHS debuts 'Nebraska Needs You,' a statewide suicide prevention awareness campaign

LINCOLN — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and a new statewide multimedia campaign is intended to remind Nebraskans that there is help and hope readily available across the state, no matter how bleak things might seem, and to help connect services to the people who need them, according to a press release.

“Our state has been very proactive in ensuring that Nebraskans have access to behavioral health resources,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “These efforts have shown success. According to U.S. News and World Report, Nebraska ranks 4th nationally in mental health. In September, we’re spotlighting the mental health resources available to Nebraskans, as well as introducing our new suicide prevention media campaign — Nebraska Needs You.”

The campaign will include print ads, TV, radio and digital material in hopes that it will make starting the conversation easier.

“We know that it can be hard to start conversations about mental health, but they are very important conversations and could save a life,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “It is never too early to talk about mental health and we don’t want the conversation to be too late. Use your eyes, ears, heart and mind to reach out and offer help if someone is suicidal. If you’re unsure if someone is thinking of ending his/her life, ask.”