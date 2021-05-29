 Skip to main content
DHHS Public Health Division offering online birth record requests
Local News

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services and the Division of Public Health announced this week the Vital Records Team has launched a new online portal for ordering certified copies of birth records, according to a press release.

This automated system is more user friendly for the public and will reduce processing time from when the application is received to when it is mailed out. Customers also receive automated emails notifying them when the application is received, denied or processed, and finally mailed out.

Vital Records expects to have an online ordering option for death, marriage and dissolution certificates by the beginning of 2022. For more information or to submit a request, visit nevitalrecords-dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-471-2871.

