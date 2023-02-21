LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture is objecting to a Environmental Protection Agency label revision for the herbicide dicamba.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture NDA Director Sherry Vinton said in a press release the state is objecting to the label change and a proposed early cutoff date for its use. Last week, NDA was notified that the cutoff date for dicamba products in Nebraska will remain as June 30.

“At this late date, Nebraska producers have already made their 2023 planting decisions and have likely purchased seed and pesticide products to implement their plans,” Vinton said. “The proposed early cutoff date of June 12 for dicamba use would negatively impact this growing season for many farmers in Nebraska. We appreciate the EPA retaining the June 30 cutoff date for this year.”

Nebraska was one of six states that the EPA discussed the use of an early cutoff date with. NDA is responsible for the administration and enforcement of the Nebraska Pesticide Act. Under the Act and a cooperative agreement with EPA, NDA registers all pesticides used in Nebraska.