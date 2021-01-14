Dinosaur track site to feature in special ‘Nebraska Stories’

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” returns with a new season at 8 p.m. CT Thursday on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. The first episode takes you back in time with Nebraska State Geologist Matt Joeckel, who studied and published research on a rare dinosaur fossil find in Jefferson County.
More than 66 million years ago along the eastern shores of the Western Interior Seaway, which covered most of Nebraska, plant-eating dinosaurs congregated and grazed. Twenty-two of their fossilized three-toed footprints were found in 2002 on a rocky outcrop on a farm near Fairbury.
Other new story highlights in January include:
» “Stargazers” — Jan. 21. Follow amateur astronomers who visit Nebraska’s Sandhills to view galaxies far, far away.
» “A Story of Hope” — Jan. 21. Hear from Lincoln resident Abeny Kucha Tiir, a survivor of war-torn Sudan, who shares her inspiring story of hope amidst challenges and tragedies.
» “Stansbury Stone Faces” — Jan. 21. Learn the history of 12 peculiar faces carved in the stone of a 100-year-old building in Nelson.
» “Return of the Swan” — Jan. 28. Follow the conservation success story of Trumpeter Swans in the Sandhills, featuring photographer Mike Forsberg.
» “Linh Quang Buddhist Center” — Jan. 28. Visit a Buddhist temple in Lincoln built by Vietnamese refugees.
» “In the Key of Glass” — Jan. 28. Learn more about the friendship and musical collaborations between renowned composer Philip Glass and University of Nebraska-Lincoln pianist Paul Barnes.
» “Greenhouse in the Snow” — Jan. 28. Visit a greenhouse in Alliance that uses geothermal heat to produce oranges during Nebraska winters.
Enjoyed by viewers across the state for its stories about history, hidden places and interesting people, “Nebraska Stories” explores the art, nature, food, science, history and people that make Nebraska special.
“Nebraska Stories,” funded in part by the Nebraska Tourism Commission and the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation, and airs at 8 p.m. CT Thursdays. The 13-episode 12th season repeats at 11 a.m. CT on Sundays and at 9 p.m. CT Mondays in January.
The series is on Facebook, the NET Nebraska App and netnebraska.org/nebraskastories.