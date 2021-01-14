Dinosaur track site to feature in special ‘Nebraska Stories’

LINCOLN — “Nebraska Stories” returns with a new season at 8 p.m. CT Thursday on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations. The first episode takes you back in time with Nebraska State Geologist Matt Joeckel, who studied and published research on a rare dinosaur fossil find in Jefferson County.

More than 66 million years ago along the eastern shores of the Western Interior Seaway, which covered most of Nebraska, plant-eating dinosaurs congregated and grazed. Twenty-two of their fossilized three-toed footprints were found in 2002 on a rocky outcrop on a farm near Fairbury.

Other new story highlights in January include:

» “Stargazers” — Jan. 21. Follow amateur astronomers who visit Nebraska’s Sandhills to view galaxies far, far away.

» “A Story of Hope” — Jan. 21. Hear from Lincoln resident Abeny Kucha Tiir, a survivor of war-torn Sudan, who shares her inspiring story of hope amidst challenges and tragedies.

» “Stansbury Stone Faces” — Jan. 21. Learn the history of 12 peculiar faces carved in the stone of a 100-year-old building in Nelson.

» “Return of the Swan” — Jan. 28. Follow the conservation success story of Trumpeter Swans in the Sandhills, featuring photographer Mike Forsberg.