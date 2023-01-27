Diocese of Grand Island to sponsor youth art, writing contests

GRAND ISLAND — The Diocese of Grand Island is sponsoring its annual Pro-Life Art Contest and Pro-Life Essay Contest for youth. This contest is open to all youth grades K-11 residing within the Diocese of Grand Island area. Participants do not need to be Catholic.

The art contest is for grades kindergarten through sixth. The drawing/picture should be on 8½- by 11-inch paper and must have a pro-life theme that could be used for the Knights of Columbus, One Rose, One Life prayer cards in 2024.

The essay contest is for grades seven through 11. Entries should be typed and 300 to 400 words in length.

The themes are:

Seventh and eighth grade: “Indifference.”

Ninth through 11th grade: “Encountering and Inspiring Bystanders.”

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top entries from each grade. The top entries from both contests will then be submitted to the Nebraska Knights of Columbus statewide contests.

Submission deadlines are as follows:

Art contest: Feb. 22.

Essay contest: March 25.

Entries should be addressed to: Diocese of Grand Island, Attn: Pro-life Office, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803-5221.

For a complete list of eligibility requirements and instructions regarding the contests, go to gidiocese.org/prolife.

For further questions, contact Cheryl Jones, pro-life assistant, at 308-382-6565.