Disabilities division director giving ‘Let’s Talk’ tour

LINCOLN — Tony Green, the newly appointed director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities at Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, is traveling statewide in September on an annual “Let’s Talk” tour, designed to gain stakeholder input on services provided through the division, according to a DHHS press release.
Anyone with an interest in home and community-based services through the developmental disability, aged and disabled or the traumatic brain injury waivers, and state-operated services are encouraged to attend. Among the topics that will be discussed: COVID-19, Appendix K, “Levels of Care and Person Centered Planning” training.
To ensure public safety, all locations will have limited in-person capacity. You must RSVP on a first-come, first-served basis to Tyla Watson at tyla.watson@nebraska.gov or call 402-471-6038. Those attending in-person are asked to social distance and to wear a face mask.
The virtual “Let’s Talk sessions via WebEx will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. Please see the DHHS calendar for additional WebEx details visit dhhs.ne.gov/pages/developmental-disabilities.aspx.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!