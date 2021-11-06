Discovery day to showcase ag education

CURTIS — The second Aggie discovery day of autumn is Nov. 15 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, with registrations closing Thursday.

“Prospective college students and their parents or friends who attend discovery day can learn a lot about the college, people and programs in just a few hours at our campus,” Braden Johnson said.

The second-year Aggie from Gering is majoring in livestock management. Johnson said he had two goals when he started his FFA program nearly six years ago at Bayard High School.

He wanted to earn his American FFA degree, and to attend an ag college which would best prepare him as an agriculture producer, as are his parents and before them, his grandparents.

Braden, whose older brother, Dalton, had received his associate degree from NCTA, attended a discovery day with his parents, joined by Dalton and their family friend, Ryan Liakos, who also was a senior classmate from Bayard.

Soon, checkmark goals one and two.

Last week, with his family gathered at Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention and Expo, Braden and now-NCTA classmate Liakos, both received their American degrees.