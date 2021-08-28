Doane University receives $20,000 grant from Cooper Foundation

CRETE — With the help of a $20,000 grant from the Cooper Foundation, Doane University is moving forward with the creation of the Inclusive Excellence Leadership Program which will be piloted later this year. The program will cultivate inclusive leadership within Nebraska’s rural nonprofit organizations and faculty, staff and students at Doane, empowering participants to unleash meaningful change within their communities and organizations, according to a press release.

“After various strategic planning sessions in 2019 with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members who make up Doane’s DEI Working Group, we’re excited to receive funding to implement a program that will help current and future leaders in Nebraska support the diverse communities in which they live and serve,” said Luis Sotelo, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Doane. “Funding and accessible programming for DEI training isn’t as widely available for nonprofits located in rural communities and we hope the IELP will be a strong step forward in our journey to build a more inclusive, equitable and diverse campus and society.”