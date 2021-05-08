Donations aid Goodfellow Shoe Fund mission

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund provides new shoes to children who need them.

The all-volunteer organization includes 40 community members who give time and resources. Volunteers help children at The Sports Shoppe or Brown Shoe Fit, where a staff member makes sure the children are fitted properly. Each child also receives 2 pairs of socks. Donations are needed throughout the year to fund the cost of the new shoes.

Recent donations and memorials:

» $25 — Rob & Paulette Stefka in memory of Kirk Kilgore; Mike and Jane McCrone in memory of Kirk Kilgore.

» $50 — Anonymous.

» $100 — Charlene and Richard Schneider; Charles Scripter.

» $400 — Camille Oberg in memory of Albert and Sarah Oberg.

» Red Can Collection — Pop Corner: $17.28, Sports Shoppe: $13.46, Big Red at the Barn: $141.17.

» 6 pairs of socks — Kari Richards.

Gifts and memorials may be made at any time of the year. Donations may be sent to Goodfellow Shoe Fund P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69101 or to Great Western Bank, P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103.

Application forms are available at the Nebraska Health and Human Services Department offices in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber Ave., North Platte. For more information, contact Jana Greenwood at 308-530-4558.