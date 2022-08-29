Doniphan artist featured at Robert Henri museum

Doniphan artist Ann Zook Martin is the featured artist at the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery in September.

A reception with Martin will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St., Cozad.

Martin's work will be on display at the museum with many available for purchase through Sept. 30.

"It is my sincere pleasure to return as an Artist of the Month at Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery," Martin said in a press release from the museum. "Most of the paintings on display are based on my deep love of the magnificent skies and terrain around my hometown of Cozad and the Doniphan, Nebraska, area where I currently live.

"In my opinion, Mother Nature is the greatest artist of all, so I paint in a realistic style, inserting or changing elements in a way that honors the and uniqueness of central Nebraska," she said.

Martin uses oils as her preferred medium, because they "allow for the subtle blending of colors and textures."

She also enjoys painting people, animals and flowers. Her art is on display at Odyssey a restaurant Hastings, and other businesses in Grand Island and Hastings.

For the past five years, her work has been featured at the annual Wings Over the Platte art exhibit at the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island, where she received a merit award for two-dimensional work in 2021.

Her work has also been on display at the Gallery on Lincoln Avenue, Hastings, where she was the artist of the month in September 2020.

Most recently, Martin's work was selected to be in the 2022 New Masters Exhibition sponsored by Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment at the Hoff Family Arts a & Culture Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Hastings College in 1978 with a BA in art, and retired in late 2018 from IdeaBank Marketing, an advertising and marketing firm in Hastings, which she co-founded in 1982.

She is currently president of the Hastings College Board of Trustees and serves on other not-for-profit boards.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its eighth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, Marjorie Ryerson, Minerva Teichert, and Elizabeth Grandin.

Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2023 program.

With local support from Cozad and Henri family members, local and area donors from across the United States, the Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery’s collection continues to grow.

The first Henri painting donated to the museum in 1988 was Portrait of Queen Mariana. Since then, numerous donations and loans of Henri works have been made. In 2014, a climate-controlled art gallery was built to house the collection.

Today the Art Gallery houses the largest display of Robert Henri works in the world, including sixteen paintings and many sketches. In addition, there are works by several of his students including Marjorie Organ, Marjory Ryerson and Ernest Fiene.

The museum and art gallery is open May 1 to Nov. 1 on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the museum call 308-784-4154 or visit the museum’s web page at www.roberthenrimuseum.org.