Doris Kearns Goodwin to deliver Governor’s Lecture Tuesday

Doris Kearns Goodwin will deliver the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, as scheduled. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Goodwin will deliver her lecture live via video technology from Massachusetts.
Goodwin, a widely acclaimed presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, will speak on the topic of her most recent bestselling book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times.” She will explore the life stories and leadership qualities of four U.S. presidents—Abraham Lincoln,
The free public lecture can be viewed at home. Pre-registration for the lecture is required to receive the livestream viewing link. The lecture will not be available for future viewing, only live at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.
Anyone interested may acquire access to the lecture livestream at tickets.liedcenter.org/events/2270 or by using the free Lied Center for Performing Arts app.
