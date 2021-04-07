Dr. Josh Calkin presents musical maritime journey via livestream

WAYNE — The sea can seem unpredictable: calm, angry, enchanting and frightening. Take a musical maritime journey with Dr. Josh Calkin April 27. This Faculty Tuba Recital takes place at 7:30 p.m. in Ramsey Theatre, located in the Peterson Fine Arts Building at Wayne State College. Calkin, professor of low brass, is joined by Dr. Angela Miller-Niles, professor of piano.

The concert is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed. To view the livestream, go to wsc.edu/watch-live. The program is accessible by selecting the event from the Music Events list at wsc.edu/music. If patrons are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, they should remain at home and watch the livestreamed performance.

Repertoire highlights selections from Calkin’s upcoming solo album, including “The Kraken’s One Day is as Another” by Robert Denham and “In Seaspray, Barefoot” by Greg Bartholomew. The sea-based theme concludes with the premiere of “The Seafarer” by WSC Professor Matthew Haakenson.

For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at 402-375-7359.