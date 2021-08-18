‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s region seven, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign. This joint effort will run from Thursday through Sept. 6.

In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk and high drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted fairly and equitably.

According to NHTSA, in 2019, 19,199 lives were lost in impaired driving crashes in the United States — 1,236 in region seven alone. This is why NHTSA region seven is endeavoring to remind people that driving under any substances is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”