‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many Americans look to the Labor Day holiday weekend as the unofficial end of summertime. No matter how you plan to celebrate the end of the season this year, make sure you plan it safely. This Labor Day, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s region seven, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving awareness campaign. This joint effort will run from Thursday through Sept. 6.
In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drunk and high drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted fairly and equitably.
According to NHTSA, in 2019, 19,199 lives were lost in impaired driving crashes in the United States — 1,236 in region seven alone. This is why NHTSA region seven is endeavoring to remind people that driving under any substances is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you head out to the Labor Day festivities, remember: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
“We want our community members to understand that it’s our priority to keep people safe. Our region accounts for 6.03% of alcohol and 6.89% of drug-related crash fatalities,” said Regional Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “We need commitment from our community members that they’ll keep the streets free of impaired drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday. This is a campaign to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal and takes lives. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this senseless behavior.”
Just related to alcohol, during the 2019 Labor Day holiday period from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, there were 451 crash fatalities nationwide. Thirty-eight percent of the fatalities involved drunk drivers with a blood alcohol content of .08 or over, and 24% involved drivers driving with a BAC, almost twice the legal limit.
NHTSA region seven is reminding citizens of the many resources available to get them home safely.
“Driving drunk or high is unacceptable behavior, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home safely,” DeCourcy said.
For more information on impaired driving, visit nhtsa.gov.