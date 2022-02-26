 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dusty Trails offering sandhill crane tours

sandhillcranes-p5

Sandhill cranes loaf on sandbars. The Crane Trust does aerial surveys throughout the spring.

 KYLEE M. WARREN

Dusty Trails offers sandhill crane tours daily from March 15 to April 9.

Through mid-April, more than 400,000 sandhill cranes will spend about six weeks in the North Platte River Valley on their way north to Canada and Siberia. While these incredible creatures visit, they don’t just stand around — they court. This means dancing, leaping and bowing to perspective partners. The show they put on is quite a sight to see. This migration event draws people from all over the globe.

There are morning and evening blind tours available that offer views of the sandhill cranes ascending and descending to the wide and shallow riverbeds of the North Platte River. There are also bus tours during the day which take you out into the cornfields to watch the birds perform their unique dances and mating rituals. This tour is set at their most active courting time and allows plenty of time for photography. The tours are $40 per person.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to visitnorthplatte.com/springbirding.

