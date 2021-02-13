Dvorak Law Group welcomes Michael J. McCarthy to new North Platte location

OMAHA — Dvorak Law Group LLC and Michael J. McCarthy are opening a new North Platte location at 315 N. Dewey St., the law firm said in a press release.

McCarthy has been providing legal services to clients in the North Platte area and in Nebraska for more than 40 years. He will continue to focus his practice on estate planning, tax, real estate and business law.

With this new affiliation, McCarthy will be able to expand his scope of services to complement the diverse and ever-changing needs of his client base, the release said.

“I am thrilled to be affiliated with such an entrepreneurial and passionate group of established business attorneys,” McCarthy said. “It will allow me to continue to provide an outstanding level and depth of service to my clients for years to come.”

“We could not be more pleased that Mike is joining our team,” said David M. Dvorak, president of Dvorak Law Group. “His commitment to and relationships with his clients over the years make him a perfect fit with the strategic vision of our firm — to provide an exceptional level of service and judgment on behalf of our clients. It’s an honor to have such a well-respected attorney join our firm.”