Eakes adds Nobles janitor equipment line

GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions has announced the addition of Nobles to their line of janitorial equipment solutions. Nobles is engineered by Tennant Company, noted for their abilities in designing and making innovative equipment for cleaning professionals all over the world.

“We are excited to partner with Tennant Company as a sales and servicing dealer. With the Nobles product line, our customers now have access to sustainable equipment solutions resulting in a cleaner, safer, and healthier facility at affordable prices.” said Nate Schaf, janitorial division manager of Eakes Office Solutions.

“An addition like Nobles not only fits in with our current strategic plan, but also fulfills our company mission of providing the highest quality products and services to help our customers work more effectively.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes Office Solutions.