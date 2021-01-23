Eakes Office Solutions adds Spartan Chemical line

GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions has announced the addition of Spartan Chemical Company to their line of cleaning and disinfecting solutions, according to a press release.

“We are beyond excited to be a full-line Spartan Chemical distributor. The Spartan name is well known and trusted in the janitorial industry, and we are eager to offer our customer base Spartan’s wide array of cost-effective cleaning solutions to keep their facilities cleaner, safer and healthier.” said Nate Schaf, janitorial division manager of Eakes Office Solutions.

“There are a lot of similarities between Spartan and Eakes. We’re both Midwestern-grown businesses with over 65 years of serving customers. We both value quality products and unparalleled customer service. Most importantly, we both work hard to bring our customers a partner that will help them succeed. Our partnership with Spartan is an all-around great fit.” said Mark Miller, president and CEO of Eakes Office Solutions.