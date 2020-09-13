GRAND ISLAND — Eakes Office Solutions is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1945 by Howard Eakes, the company has grown from two employees in Grand Island to over 250 employees spanning 13 locations across the state, according to a press release.
Originally named Office Equipment Company, Eakes started as a Remington Rand adding machine and typewriter servicing business. As Eakes continued to grow, so did their business offerings. The company added filing systems and office supplies in 1952, copiers and printers in the late 1970’s, furniture and design services in 1998, commercial janitorial products and equipment in 2017, and a software and technology services division in 2019. Eakes Office Solutions continues to grow their services to better support their customers in every aspect of their business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.