A lot of field activity has started over the past week as farmers are busy getting their fields prepped for planting. Many are out strip tilling, applying fertilizers or getting pre-plant herbicides applied for early season weed control.

Just wanted to remind producers that planting time is probably one of the most important times of the growing season to ensure the crop gets a good start. This time of year, we typically mention concerns about soil moisture and wanting to avoid sidewall compaction and therefore season-long issues like rootless corn syndrome.

However, the past couple of years and lack of moisture have resulted in most of Nebraska currently being in some level of drought (ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought) across the state.

Therefore, instead of too much water at planting, producers need to be concerned about not having enough for proper germination and emergence.

To help with this, we want to focus on proper planting depth of around 2 inches for corn and soybeans and making sure the pivot is ready to go early this season.

If planted too shallow, the seeds will germinate and emerge quickly but are more prone to drying out sooner and not producing as deep of a root system as needed to be successful.

If things don’t improve this spring with soil moisture, that pivot might come in handy earlier than expected. Moisture will also be critical for activating residual herbicides this spring as they need moisture — about 0.5 to 0.75 inches of water at least 7 days following application — for proper activation and function.

Another thing to remember is ideal soil temperatures. Breeders have done an incredible job focusing their efforts on more cold-tolerant varieties and hybrids so producers can plant earlier, accumulate more growing degree days, and achieve higher yields.

A good rule of thumb though, is to use your instincts and plant when the conditions are right. Ideally, soil temps should be around 50 degrees Fahrenheit for planting corn and soybeans and this should be on a consistent trend for at least 24 to 48 hours, and preferably for several days.

Much of this will also depend on hybrid/variety selection, weather patterns, and producer risk. Remember to take each day as they come and plant for the conditions available.

Wind hazard reminders

The high winds experienced over Easter weekend was a good reminder that while spring is upon us, not only should producers be concerned about getting their crops planted, but making sure conditions are safe for them to do so.

We typically think more about fire hazards during harvest season. However, in 2022, wildfires were a daily occurrence last spring due to dry conditions and excessive winds. All it takes is a spark.

Please be cautious out there with equipment and watch any controlled burns are monitored closely. There’s plenty of dry residue remaining in the fields following winter grazing. Some producers are still baling that residue prior to planting so please be careful.

Use the buddy system, have a working fire extinguisher available, and have a tractor with a disc on standby. The wildfires last spring were quite scary, destructive, and many lives were impacted as a result. Hopefully Mother Nature keeps things to a bare minimum this spring, but we always want to be prepared.

For more information, contact Sarah A. Sivits, Dawson/Buffalo/Hall County Extension at 308-324-5501 or ssivits2@unl.edu.