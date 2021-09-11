 Skip to main content
EducationQuest awards $1.57M in scholarships
LINCOLN — Mid-Plains Community College and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are among 30 Nebraska nonprofit colleges and universities that will share $1.57 million in need-based scholarship funds awarded by EducationQuest Foundation. The funds are designated for undergraduate students from Nebraska who demonstrate financial need. Each college selects students who will receive scholarships, according to a press release.

This marks the 23rd year that EducationQuest has awarded need-based scholarship funds to Nebraska colleges. Since the program began, EducationQuest has awarded over $27 million providing 26,000 scholarships.

EducationQuest developed the scholarship program — and has continually increased the annual distribution amount — as part of its mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.

