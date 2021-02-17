EducationQuest hosting virtual college fair March 2 and 3

LINCOLN — Attend the EducationQuest Virtual College Fair March 2 and 3 to visit with representatives from over 75 colleges and to watch live college-prep presentations.
Register for and attend this free event at eqf.org/collegefair.
College representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to noon CT March 2 and from 5 to 8 p.m. CT March 3.
Live presentations at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. CT March 2 will cover critical college-prep tasks for seniors and juniors.
A presentation March 3 at 6 p.m. CT will provide answers to common questions about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
For more details, visit educationquest.org.