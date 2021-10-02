EducationQuest reminds public FAFSA is open

LINCOLN —

EducationQuest is reminding Nebraskans the FAFSA opened on Friday at studentaid.gov for those planning to attend college during the 2022-23 academic year, according to a press release.

The FAFSA is the application for federal, state and college-based financial aid. Colleges use information contained in the FAFSA to determine eligibility for financial aid, which can be a combination of scholarships, grants, work-study and student loans.

Prior to starting the FAFSA, applicants must create a Federal Student Aid Account at studentaid.gov. The parent or guardian of a dependent student must also create an account. Keep careful track of user names and passwords as they are required to access and sign the FAFSA. Income tax return information from 2020 will be required to complete the application.

“College is a big investment, and the reality is most students need financial aid to make earning a degree possible,” EducationQuest Senior Vice President Daphne Hall said. “Filing your FAFSA early can make all the difference when it comes to paying for college. While the form itself can seem intimidating, it isn’t that complicated and EducationQuest can help with a variety of free online resources as well as personal assistance.”

For more information on the filing process, go to educationquest.org. For personal assistance, call the EducationQuest location nearest you: Omaha, 888-357-6300; Lincoln, 800-303-3745; Kearney; 800-666-3721; or Scottsbluff, 800-666-3721.