OMAHA — Edvin Ortiz of Lexington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi. Ortiz was initiated at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Edvin Ortiz inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
- Telegraph staff reports
