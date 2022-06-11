 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edvin Ortiz inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

OMAHA — Edvin Ortiz of Lexington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi. Ortiz was initiated at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

