Edwards Twins to make NP appearance

Anthony and Eddie Edwards aren’t just identical to one another, they are identical to more than 150 of the greatest superstars ever to grace the Las Vegas stage. They will be appearing for one night at 7 p.m. on May 17 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Renowned as two of the most skilled impressionists on-tour today, and now in their 35th year, The Edwards Twins will amaze you with their dead on impressions of superstar performers such as Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Bette Mider and many others, the Playhouse said in a press release.

Eddie Edwards recently opened up for Cher in Las Vegas and starred with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in Netflix’s “The Kominski Method” which has won several Emmy’s.

Now back on-tour after sold-out extended engagements, The Edwards Twins combine their talents to create the ultimate celebrity concert.

For more information, call 844-214-7469. For tickets, call 308-532-8559.