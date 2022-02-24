 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edwards Twins to make NP appearance

  • 0

Anthony and Eddie Edwards aren’t just identical to one another, they are identical to more than 150 of the greatest superstars ever to grace the Las Vegas stage. They will be appearing for one night at 7 p.m. on May 17 at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Renowned as two of the most skilled impressionists on-tour today, and now in their 35th year, The Edwards Twins will amaze you with their dead on impressions of superstar performers such as Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Bette Mider and many others, the Playhouse said in a press release.

Eddie Edwards recently opened up for Cher in Las Vegas and starred with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in Netflix’s “The Kominski Method” which has won several Emmy’s.

Now back on-tour after sold-out extended engagements, The Edwards Twins combine their talents to create the ultimate celebrity concert.

For more information, call 844-214-7469. For tickets, call 308-532-8559.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

Wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to stay motivated and achieve your goals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News