The Nebraska Chapter of the Soil & Water Conservation Society, the Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Foundation and the Nebraska Chapter SWCS-UNL Foundation have announced the scholarship recipients for the spring 2023 semester. Each recipient was awarded $1,000.
The scholarship recipients are: Isabel Gaines of Lamar, Colorado; Will Hernandez of Lincoln; Jack Krebs of Monticello, Wisconsin; Corral McClintock of Tecumseh; KayLynn Miller of Valentine; Mackenzie Smith of McCook; Samuel Thede of St. Paul; and Sheridan Wilson of Lemoyne.