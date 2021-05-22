Eisenhower principal awarded Staff Person of the Month

Mrs. Lyndsey Douglas has been recognized as May Staff Person of the Month at North Platte Public Schools. Douglas has been with the NPPS District since 2008. She started teaching second grade at Jefferson Elementary and then fourth grade at McDonald Elementary School.

In 2018 she was named principal at Eisenhower. She has also been a HAL leader and middle school volleyball coach. She earned her Masters of Education degree in curriculum and instruction in 2013 and will transition to her new district position of director of elementary teaching and learning in June 2021.

This month Doodads and Fandangles sponsored the basket filled with special treats for Douglas. Prairie Friends and Flowers sponsored the floral arrangement. The North Platte Public Schools Foundation awards NPPS staff members monthly, thanks to our generous donors.

The North Platte Public Schools and NPPS Foundation developed this award to recognize the good things staff are doing throughout the district. The nomination from their peers symbolizes the esteem and appreciation that everyone has for our school district employees. To learn more about the NPPS Foundation, go to nppsf.org.