Elder Justice Training program set for Nov. 5; North Platte to host remote site

LINCOLN — The 11th Annual Elder Justice Training will be livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, according to a press release.
The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska.
Everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend but registration is needed in order to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.
Registration opens on Oct. 1, and will run through Nov. 2.
The link for registering will soon be on dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining.
There is also a PDF to print and mail/fax/email in if needed. For any questions, phone 402-471-2307.
For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, there will be remote sites in Beatrice, Hastings, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff.
The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College, and CLE’s approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Julie Masters, Terry Haney Chair of Gerontology at UNO.
Legislative updates will be given: presenters include Paul Greenwood, San Diego District Attorney; Kelly Lammers and Claire McHenry, Nebraska Dept. of Banking and Finance; Dr. Ann Fruhling, UNO College of Information, Science and Technology; Nick Halbur, Elder Law of Omaha; Margaret Schafer and Scott Mertz, Legal Aid of Nebraska; and Ryan Sothan, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
The event is co-sponsored by AARP Nebraska, DHHS State Unit on Aging, UNO Department of Gerontology and Legal Aid of Nebraska.