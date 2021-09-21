Elder Justice Training program set for Nov. 5; North Platte to host remote site

LINCOLN — The 11th Annual Elder Justice Training will be livestreamed by Nebraska Public Media from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, according to a press release.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska.

Everyone is welcome to attend; there is no cost to attend but registration is needed in order to receive the link to the live-stream or to attend at a remote location.

Registration opens on Oct. 1, and will run through Nov. 2.

The link for registering will soon be on dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining.

There is also a PDF to print and mail/fax/email in if needed. For any questions, phone 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet access/equipment or would just prefer a communal experience, there will be remote sites in Beatrice, Hastings, Lincoln, Norfolk, North Platte, and Scottsbluff.