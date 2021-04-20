Elsie/Madrid blood drive to be Friday

The Elsie/Madrid community blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St., according to a press release.

Participants may bring their own mask or one will be provided to them. All successful donations will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To make an appointment, call 308-228-2318 or visit redcrossblood.org. Lunch will be available.