Elsie/Madrid hosting Friday blood drive
Elsie/Madrid hosting Friday blood drive

Local News

The Elsie/Madrid Community blood drive will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT Friday at the Elsie Methodist Church, 404 Madrid St. Donors and volunteers that have not been vaccinated will be required to wear a mask. To make an appointment call Michele Cutler at 308-228-2318 or visit redcrossblood.org

Lunch will be available. Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass to help reduce the time they will spend at the blood drive.

