Elsie student assists at Masters Tournament

LINCOLN — Juliana Rosentrater of Elsie is among 22 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students helping provide hospitality services at Augusta National Golf Club for the 2022 Masters Tournament. It is the eighth time the university has sent a group of students to help.

The group left March 31 and began training in Augusta, Georgia, on April 1. The Nebraska students and instructor Kelly Abdelmassih will serve in a variety of roles for tournament operations. The contingent will return Tuesday.

“Our hospitality management students receive an incredible experience, including a firsthand view into the club industry,” said Abdelmassih, assistant professor of practice in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management. “This year, we have a record 22 students who were selected to participate, including a few who are PGA golf management majors. We are thrilled to continue this relationship with Augusta National and look forward to returning next year.”