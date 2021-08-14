Emergency haying, grazing of CRP acres available

LINCOLN — Ag producers impacted by drought can now request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program acres in certain Nebraska counties, while still receiving their full rental payment for the land.
Outside of the primary nesting season, emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres may be authorized to provide relief to livestock producers in areas affected by a severe drought or similar natural disaster. The primary nesting season for Nebraska ended July 15.
Counties are approved for emergency haying and grazing due to drought conditions on a county-by-county basis using the D-2 drought classification on the U.S. Drought Monitor as the main program trigger.
Producers interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP should contact their county FSA office to find out whether their county is eligible.
Producers interested in emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres must notify their FSA county office before starting any activities. To maintain contract compliance, producers must have their conservation plan modified by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Emergency CRP haying options
CRP emergency haying and grazing is available in eligible counties as long as the stand is in condition to support such activity subject to a modified conservation plan. Hay may be cut once in eligible counties each program year, from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Haying must be concluded prior to August 31 according to an approved conservation plan to allow time for regrowth prior to winter conditions and must be removed within 15 calendar days of being baled.
CRP emergency grazing is available in eligible counties as long as it does not exceed 90 days each program year, and must be stopped when the minimum grazing height is reached, as established within the modified CRP conservation plan or when the county is no longer eligible for emergency haying and grazing.
Non-emergency CRP options
For producers not in an eligible county, there are options available including:
» Haying of all CRP practices, except for CP12 Wildlife Food Plots and several tree practices, not more than once every three years for a 25% payment reduction.
» Grazing of CRP acres not more than every other year for a 25% payment reduction.
Livestock Forage Disaster Program
If the Livestock Forage Disaster Program triggers in a county for 2021 grazing losses due to drought, the provisions for CRP emergency haying and grazing change. There may be restrictions on grazing carrying capacity and on which CRP practices can be hayed. Nebraska currently has five counties, Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt and Knox, where LFP has triggered and where certain CRP emergency grazing restrictions may apply.
Additional help
Other programs are available. Producers who experience livestock deaths and feed losses due to natural disasters may be eligible for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program. This program also provides eligible producers with compensation for expenses associated with transporting water to livestock physically located in a county that is designated as level “D3 Drought — Extreme” according to the drought monitor.