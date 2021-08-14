Emergency haying, grazing of CRP acres available

CRP emergency grazing is available in eligible counties as long as it does not exceed 90 days each program year, and must be stopped when the minimum grazing height is reached, as established within the modified CRP conservation plan or when the county is no longer eligible for emergency haying and grazing.

Non-emergency CRP options

For producers not in an eligible county, there are options available including:

» Haying of all CRP practices, except for CP12 Wildlife Food Plots and several tree practices, not more than once every three years for a 25% payment reduction.

» Grazing of CRP acres not more than every other year for a 25% payment reduction.

Livestock Forage Disaster Program

If the Livestock Forage Disaster Program triggers in a county for 2021 grazing losses due to drought, the provisions for CRP emergency haying and grazing change. There may be restrictions on grazing carrying capacity and on which CRP practices can be hayed. Nebraska currently has five counties, Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt and Knox, where LFP has triggered and where certain CRP emergency grazing restrictions may apply.

Additional help