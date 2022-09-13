Emergency responders receive hands-on training at Flat Rock EMS Conference

Rich and Carlos Barron, with Priority Medical Transport, led an extrication session, Saturday. It was just one of many hands-on training opportunities for first responders during the 2022 Flat Rock EMS Conference hosted by Mid-Plains Community College.

All workshops revolved around a deconstructed mass casualty incident.

Others included pediatric trauma, cardiac events, triage, emergency transport, hazmat training and the identification and treatment of strokes and burns.

The annual conference provided continuing education and training for all levels of EMS, firefighters and emergency care providers including nurses, mid-levels and physicians, according to a press release from MPCC. Emergency responders from across the state attended.

Sessions continued Sunday with hands-on training for difficult airways and childbirth. There was also a medical escape room.