Enders man's business turns Nebraska fixture into business model

ENDERS — The story of HayBale Banners begins at a company that Rodney Keiser had previously worked for. They had run into difficulties getting printed material in their area, and decided to buy an HP large-format printer. Rodney then helped set up a division called “Exceptional Prints,” according to a press release from Grow Nebraska.
One year, for the Wauneta Annual Harvest Festival, the Chamber decided to hold a hay bale decorating contest. As Keiser was president of the Chamber at that time, he was involved in the event.
“I had no idea what that was all about,” he said. “I was more of a tech person. A ‘graphics technician.’ But that’s where I got the idea. I thought, ‘Wow, nobody makes signs for these big round hay bales.’”
His company had just gotten a new printer, so he decided to do some research. He eventually talked to Charlie MacPherson, the UNO business development contact for rural areas, at Mid Plains Community College. MacPherson saw the potential and encouraged him to try to obtain a patent.
Though they discovered that there’s no patent classification for printed material, Keiser plowed ahead, showing people pictures and mockups of his plans.
“I only had two people think it was a bad idea,” said Keiser. “Everybody else loved it.
“That’s the first time in my career I’ve had 80% of people like a business idea,” he laughed. “Eventually one of those people who hated it came in and asked for two for his high school reunion.”
2020 did take a toll, however.
“Last year, because of COVID, was a challenge,” he added. “One of the markets we’ve homed in on is the state and county fair manager convention. Originally there were 10 fairs in Nebraska that were willing to go, but only one of them actually happened in 2020.”
Keiser worked hard at marketing the business, though, and reports that 2021 has been the company’s best year so far. He’s looking forward to November, December, January and February, when he’ll go out and market to states with large rural populations and round hay bales.
GROW Nebraska has also had a hand in his success. In 2019, Keiser took advantage of the GROW Nebraska tables at the Nebraska State Fair, where he met a woman from Iowa looking to buy 8 banners in 2020. While the order didn’t happen in 2020, it did in 2021, along with a 6 banner order from another county fair — a referral from the woman in Iowa.
He’s also enjoyed GROW’s technical education, specifically Facebook and Google advertising.
Keiser says the popular items right now are school spirit banners, pictures of seniors with their classes, and messages of good luck for the schools. While they are still working on some event banners, he’s found that many parents are putting in extra effort this year to make things special for their kids, after such a hard school year last year.