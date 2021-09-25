Enders man's business turns Nebraska fixture into business model

“That’s the first time in my career I’ve had 80% of people like a business idea,” he laughed. “Eventually one of those people who hated it came in and asked for two for his high school reunion.”

2020 did take a toll, however.

“Last year, because of COVID, was a challenge,” he added. “One of the markets we’ve homed in on is the state and county fair manager convention. Originally there were 10 fairs in Nebraska that were willing to go, but only one of them actually happened in 2020.”

Keiser worked hard at marketing the business, though, and reports that 2021 has been the company’s best year so far. He’s looking forward to November, December, January and February, when he’ll go out and market to states with large rural populations and round hay bales.

GROW Nebraska has also had a hand in his success. In 2019, Keiser took advantage of the GROW Nebraska tables at the Nebraska State Fair, where he met a woman from Iowa looking to buy 8 banners in 2020. While the order didn’t happen in 2020, it did in 2021, along with a 6 banner order from another county fair — a referral from the woman in Iowa.

He’s also enjoyed GROW’s technical education, specifically Facebook and Google advertising.

Keiser says the popular items right now are school spirit banners, pictures of seniors with their classes, and messages of good luck for the schools. While they are still working on some event banners, he’s found that many parents are putting in extra effort this year to make things special for their kids, after such a hard school year last year.