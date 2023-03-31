LINCOLN — The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has announced the recipients of scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year. The one-time scholarships will be awarded to 84 students totaling $184,000 for the ensuing academic year.

The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program was established in 2010 by a gift from the Paul and Virginia Engler Foundation.

The mission of the program is to embolden people on the courageous pursuit of their purpose through the art and practice of entrepreneurship, according to a press release.

The program offers an academic minor while serving as an intersection in which students from a diverse array of majors and business interests can come together in pursuit of the American Dream.

Incoming freshman scholarship winners:

Bassett: Brooklyn Buell.

Bridgeport: Bethany Nichols.

Burwell: Jaci Larsen.

Callaway: Silas Cool.

Genoa: Alicia Weeder.

Gering: Mackenzie Liakos.

Gothenburg: Gage Andersen; Jake Burge.

Hooper: Ashley Abrahams.

Julian: Abigail Hodges.

McCook: Ethan Bortner.

Pender: Brieann Bruns.

Rising City: Alexa Carter.

Seward: Crayton Koranda.

Wisner: Cameryn Bellar.

Continuing student scholarship winners:

Ainsworth: Tom Ortner, Libby Wilkins, sophomores; Sam Wilkins, senior.

Albion: Dustin Andreasen, Braden Benes, Cody Maricle, sophomores; Samantha Weeder, junior.

Alliance: Madison Adam, senior.

Arapahoe: Grant Taylor, sophomore.

Avoca: Jenna Knake, sophomore.

Azle, TX: Kaytlynn Lemley, sophomore.

Bassett: Jillian Buell, junior; Jaya Nelson, sophomore.

Berthoud, CO: Kace Thoren, junior.

Brainard, MN: Addison Hillman, sophomore.

Bricelyn, MN: Melany Ehlert, sophomore.

Bridgman, MI: Emma Schmidt, senior.

Cedar Rapids: Paul VanDeWalle, junior.

Colon: Teresa Quinn, sophomore.

Firth: Erin Oldemeyer, sophomore; Daniel Oldemeyer, senior.

Franklin: Kristen Herrick, junior.

Fremont: Adelaide Witte, sophomore.

Ft Lupton, Colorado: Dominic Gittlein, junior.

Gilbert, Arizona: Rachel Clarkson, senior.

Gooding, Idaho: Charlotte Brockman, junior.

Gothenburg: Savannah Jensen, sophomore; Heath Keiser, senior.

Herman: Jadyn Fleischman, Luke Mathiesen, seniors.

Hickman: Carter Rohrer, senior.

Hooper: Rebecca Wulf, senior.

Kalletal, Germany: Saskia Lanwermann, junior.

Kearney: Logan Greeno, sophomore.

Lemoyne: Sheridan Wilson, junior.

Lincoln: Allison Walbrecht, sophomore.

Lindsay: Preston Sueper, senior.

Long Pine: Logan Hafer, junior.

Mead: Abby Miller, senior.

Minden: Molly Burchell, sophomore; Kaleb Senff, junior.

Morse Bluff: Hannah Williams, junior.

Nelson: Kylie Beard, sophomore.

North Platte: Celie Childears, senior.

Oakland: Anna Karnopp, sophomores

Omaha: Naidaly Gonzalez-Miranda, Kelsey Simon, sophomores.

Ord: Amber Staab, senior.

Osmond: Landon Stelling, senior.

Petersburg: Seth Wright, junior.

Scribner: Levi Schiller, sophomore.

Seward: Emma Kuss, junior.

Shenandoah, Iowa: Ty Lantz, junior.

St Paul: Madison Hirschman, sophomore.

Stockton, Kansas: Caleigh Iwanski, senior.

Sumner: Mattison Beattie, sophomore.

Sunbury, Ohio: Caleb Durheim, senior.

Syracuse: Madison Kreifels, junior.

Unadilla: Sydney Wellsandt, junior.

Valentine: Brody Benson, senior.

Waco: Kailey Ziegler, junior.

Waverly: Emelia Rourke, sophomore.

West Point: Keegan Doggett, sophomore.

Wood Lake: Ty Schlueter, sophomore.

Wray, Colorado: Jaden Dodsworth, sophomore.

Wymore: Ashtyn Humphreys, senior.

York: Keeley Conrad, junior.

For more information, contact program director Tom Field at 402-472-5643 or tfield2@unl.edu.