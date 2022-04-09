Engler Launch! program sparks FFA enterprises

LINCOLN — Empowering youth through entrepreneurial education and business experience is a crucial component to ensuring the economic growth of Nebraska. The Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program and Nebraska FFA Foundation have partnered in recent years to do just that through “Launch!” — a year-long program which provides coaching and other resources to teams of high school students in Nebraska as they ideate, plan, launch and grow a school-based enterprise. School-based enterprises are student-led profit-generating businesses that operate from a school building or facility. Typically, these businesses are formally owned by the school which alleviates liability risk for participating students.

This year, five participating chapters from across the state are taking advantage of the resources provided through Launch! to start and grow businesses representing a myriad of sectors, from homemade beef jerky to tree removal services. These students and instructors are taught the entrepreneurial mindset and process of starting a business through in-person events and monthly check-in calls with Engler staff which cover topics such as ideation, sales strategies, marketing and customer discovery. Several business pitching opportunities are offered throughout the year that allow access to additional funding provided by generous donors of the Nebraska FFA Foundation.

Since the beginning of this year’s cohort in the spring, teams have experienced significant pivots to their original business ideas. For example, Boyd County began Launch! with the intent to start a cedar tree cutting and removal service, Prairie Dog Cedar. After only the first few weeks in the program, students discovered there was further market opportunity than simply removing the trees. Now, their business model also includes creating a value-added product: wood coasters.

“One of the biggest lightbulb moments is when students realize that they’re not too young to start a business. They have each found how they can use their talents to find roles on the team and serve our community,” Sarah Hebda, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Meridian Public Schools, said.

The next round of Launch! will begin in August. To learn how to apply, contact Brennan Costello, chief business relations officer, at bcostello3@unl.edu.