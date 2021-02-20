Envirothon qualifies 14 teams for state

Qualifying teams will compete at the Nebraska Envirothon, which is currently scheduled for Lake Wanahoo near Wahoo, April 28. During the state competition, teams compete in hands-on environmental testing stations as well as prepare and deliver an oral problem-solving presentation focusing on “Water Resources Management: Local Control, Local Solutions.”

The Nebraska Association of Resources Districts Foundation awards cash prizes to the top three teams at the state competition:

» First place: $1,500.

» Second place: $1,000.

» Third place: $500.

The Nebraska Envirothon Steering Committee recognizes the extenuating circumstances due to COVID-19, and will follow guidance from federal, state and local officials regarding the virus and whether a virtual alternative of the State Envirothon will be necessary.

Learn more about the Nebraska Envirothon at nrdnet.org/nebraska-envirothon.