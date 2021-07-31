Equipment brings new possibilities to water lab

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska’s Water Sciences Laboratory has acquired important new equipment through the Federal Excess Personal Property Utilization Program.

A Thermo ICS 5000+ Ion Chromatography System and an Agilent 720 Inductively Coupled Plasma — Optical Emission Spectroscopy system have both been installed and will be used to expand methods and services available at the facility.

So, what exactly does the equipment do?

“The new equipment will be used mainly to support and test a variety of samples from research projects across all of the University of Nebraska campuses and will support water monitoring and soil and tissue testing by local agencies,” said Water Science Laboratory Director Dan Snow.

Specifically, the ICS is used for water chemistry analysis; measures concentrations of major anions like fluoride, chloride and nitrate; and has automation and additional detectors that allow development of additional methods for water testing. The new instrument replaces a system that was almost 20 years old. The ICS 5000+ has a gradient pump, an auto-diluter and multiple detectors, making it much more sophisticated and versatile and allowing for more rapid, automated and sensitive analyses, as well as application of new methods.