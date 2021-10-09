Equitable Bank announces promotions

Levi Fisher, Equitable Bank president, has announced several employee promotions for the North Platte area.

Chad Johnston has been promoted to vice president — ag lending. Johnston’s 28 years of banking experience together with his agricultural knowledge and experience gives him the ability to see ag banking from both sides, according to a press release from the bank.

Johnston graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in finance and is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. He is an immediate past chairman of the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers Association where he is currently a member of the executive and legislative committee. He and his wife, Audra, live in Maywood. He has two sons, Pake and Parker, a daughter, Pryce, a stepdaughter, Peyton, and a stepson, Wacey.

Shad Lantis has been promoted to vice president — ag lending. He has cattle and livestock equipment knowledge along with 15 years of banking experience. Lantis will continue to provide both ag and commercial lending services for bank customers.