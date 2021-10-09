Equitable Bank announces promotions

Levi Fisher, Equitable Bank president, has announced several employee promotions for the North Platte area.
Chad Johnston has been promoted to vice president — ag lending. Johnston’s 28 years of banking experience together with his agricultural knowledge and experience gives him the ability to see ag banking from both sides, according to a press release from the bank.
Johnston graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in finance and is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado. He is an immediate past chairman of the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers Association where he is currently a member of the executive and legislative committee. He and his wife, Audra, live in Maywood. He has two sons, Pake and Parker, a daughter, Pryce, a stepdaughter, Peyton, and a stepson, Wacey.
Shad Lantis has been promoted to vice president — ag lending. He has cattle and livestock equipment knowledge along with 15 years of banking experience. Lantis will continue to provide both ag and commercial lending services for bank customers.
Lantis is a native of Lincoln County and holds a bachelor’s degree in ag business from the University of Wyoming. He is a member of First United Methodist Church, Lincoln County Cattleman, Chamber Agri-Business Committee and a current participant in Leadership Lincoln County. He also serves on the Board of Education for Sutherland Public Schools. He and his wife, Megan, have a son, JT, and a daughter, Macradee.
Kaily Bargmann has been promoted to assistant vice president — mortgage lending. Bargmann has 17 years of banking experience. She will continue to provide consumer mortgage loans, home equity loans, HELOC loans and NIFA loans.
Bargmann attended both the University of Nebraska at Kearney as well as Mid-Plains Community College and she has an associates degree in business administration. She also completed the Nebraska School of Banking — fundamentals, compliance, operations and lending program at the Larabee School of Real Estate. She is a North Platte Chamber Hostess and is the treasurer for North Platte Business and Professional Women. She and her husband, Tracy, have two daughters, Elyn and Alex Kate.
Shane Weaver has been promoted to assistant vice president — commercial lending. Weaver has been a member of the Equitable team since 2018 and will continue to offer his knowledge and experience to provide commercial, ag, and consumer lending options to customers.
Weaver has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He is a board member for Nebraskaland Days and current chairman of the Agribusiness Committee for the North Platte Chamber of Commerce. He is a North Platte native and he and his wife, Kathryn, have two daughters, Olivia and Ava.