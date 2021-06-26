 Skip to main content
EWC SkillsUSA students place at state competition
TORRINGTON — The Eastern Wyoming College chapter of SkillsUSA finished their year at the Welding Fabrication Competition held in Casper, Wyoming.

Bailey Martin of Guernsey, Wyoming, sixth place and Trent Taylor of Big Piney, Wyoming, first place in the individual metal fabrication.

EWC’s three-member fabrication team of Nathan Ostrander of North Platte; Cody Shrewsbury of Alliance; and Trevor Sorg of Douglas, Wyoming, placed first.

The team welded a director’s chair from prints that were given to them. They had 6 hours to assemble and weld the project. This process allows the judges to check for safety, team work, weld process and a finished product. The students had a really good showing of their talents.

“These students competed, and represented the EWC welding program well. I am extremely proud of our students, they worked exceptionally hard, and accomplished a great deal of success,” said Stan Nicolls, SkillsUSA sponsor.

