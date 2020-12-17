Exhibit showcases MPCC instructors’ works

Mid-Plains Community College’s two art instructors are coming together for a showcase of their works at a new exhibit at the Wrightstone Fine Arts Gallery at McCook Community College.
The works of MCC Instructor Rick Johnson along with North Platte Community College Instructor Dik Haneline will be on display now through Feb. 28 at the Wrightstone Gallery.
An open house/artist discussion is set for Feb. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Wrightstone, refreshments will be provided.
Johnson is a lifelong resident of southwest Nebraska, growing up enjoying the landscape which has been his enduring inspiration in most of his artwork. He is a graduate of McCook Community College with his associate’s degree, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and his master’s from the University of Idaho where he taught for four years.
Returning to southwest Nebraska, he has been teaching at MCC the past 20 years. He enjoys spending time outdoors fishing, camping, working on old Ford Broncs and just spending time with his wife Kim of 20 years, six children, and two grandsons.
Johnson works in watercolor, acrylic, oil and mixed media.
In his artist statement Johnson says, “Nature has been a visual translation … a vehicle of artists throughout the ages to express themselves, this is the motivation and concentration of my work.”
He said the landscape genre investigates the painting’s ability to record the authenticity of the real world and to communicate the artist’s experiences in nature.
“Yet, there is more to the painting of nature than simply an observed interpretation,” Johnson said. “What I mean by this are the emotional feelings, thoughts and concepts that artists delve upon to create their work.”
In Johnson’s case, he said these elements are influenced by the beauty and power of the nature and unexpectedly, its evanescence or gradually vanishing from sight.
Haneline teaches art at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.
He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Peru State College in 1987, with endorsements in k-12 art, 7-12 physical education and coaching. He received his master’s degree from Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 2001 with an emphasis on painting and sculpture. He also has various graduate hours in Educational Law and Administration.
“Life is measured in time and experiences,” he said. “I utilize technology to capture in a fraction of a second, experiences as I know them.”
This show will feature Haneline’s photography.
In addition to being featured this year at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte, he has also exhibited at the Fred Wells National Juried in Lincoln, the Phi Theta Kappa Regional in McCook, the Dalton Center for the Arts in Rock Hill the Patrick Gallery at Winthrop University in Rock Hill 20 Talents in Omaha and the Heller Gallery in Omaha.
