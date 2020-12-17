Exhibit showcases MPCC instructors’ works

He said the landscape genre investigates the painting’s ability to record the authenticity of the real world and to communicate the artist’s experiences in nature.

“Yet, there is more to the painting of nature than simply an observed interpretation,” Johnson said. “What I mean by this are the emotional feelings, thoughts and concepts that artists delve upon to create their work.”

In Johnson’s case, he said these elements are influenced by the beauty and power of the nature and unexpectedly, its evanescence or gradually vanishing from sight.

Haneline teaches art at Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.

He received his bachelor’s degree in education from Peru State College in 1987, with endorsements in k-12 art, 7-12 physical education and coaching. He received his master’s degree from Winthrop University, in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 2001 with an emphasis on painting and sculpture. He also has various graduate hours in Educational Law and Administration.

“Life is measured in time and experiences,” he said. “I utilize technology to capture in a fraction of a second, experiences as I know them.”

This show will feature Haneline’s photography.

In addition to being featured this year at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte, he has also exhibited at the Fred Wells National Juried in Lincoln, the Phi Theta Kappa Regional in McCook, the Dalton Center for the Arts in Rock Hill the Patrick Gallery at Winthrop University in Rock Hill 20 Talents in Omaha and the Heller Gallery in Omaha.