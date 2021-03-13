Expansion of MPCC Imperial Campus reaches halfway mark

Mid-Plains Community College is more than halfway through the expansion of its Imperial Campus.

A 2,500-square-foot addition was added to the north end of the existing facility between July and January. The addition consists of two new classrooms, a multi-purpose community room, an office that will also serve as a storm shelter, restrooms, a mechanical room and a storage room.

The addition was finished in January, and all of the furniture and equipment from the original section of the building was moved so that classes could continue uninterrupted.

The second phase of the expansion project officially began in February. Crews are currently remodeling the south end of the facility — renovating the distance learning classroom, creating a testing room, adding a simulation lab to the health sciences classroom and updating the building entryway.

Once completed, the Imperial Campus will be better set up to meet the needs of students, businesses and industries in the southwest corner of its service area.

Since the campus opened at its current location in 2008, it has provided the Chase County region with both traditional and non-traditional classes, business and targeted industry trainings and a variety of avocational and recreational courses.