‘Exploring the Wild Kingdom’ explores classic Omaha series

LINCOLN — Every Sunday beginning in 1963 throughout the late 1980s, 34 million Americans took part in an evening ritual that included turning to Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom.” Now viewers can remember and learn more about the pioneering series when “Exploring the Wild Kingdom” airs at 9 p.m., Aug. 12 on Nebraska Public Media.

Oshkosh native Don Meier, who died in 2019, was the creator and executive producer of the original series. His work is chronicled in the documentary.

“Exploring the Wild Kingdom” explores the evolution of the program as well as Meier’s broadcast production skills and his instinct to continually reinvent “Wild Kingdom.” It also looks at the physical and technical challenges Meier faced as he traveled around the world to produce the program.

“Wild Kingdom” brought animals from lush jungles, scorching deserts and icy arctic areas to televisions across the United States. The program captured unpredictable wildlife encounters — from charging elephants and baby lions to 200-pound snakes.

It pioneered the use of color film and sound technology that brought animals from across the globe to televisions across the United States.