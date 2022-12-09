EXTENSION AG LAND LEASING WORKSHOPS

Workshops to focus on ag land leasing

The new “Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Highlights for 2021-22” are now available in Nebraska Extension offices or for download on the Center for Ag Profitability website at cap.unl.edu.

Rental rate increases range from 15% in the panhandle to 16% in the south east corner to 21% in northeast Nebraska. A new report feature accounts for higher input expenses impacting cropland leases and statewide flexible lease considerations and arrangements.

For those seeking more in-depth farm and ranch leasing guidance, 12 public meeting locations have been scheduled for the new UNL Ag Land Leasing Management series running from December through early February. These sessions will provide landlords and tenants timely information regarding irrigated and rainfed cropland as well as pasture leases. Featured speakers will be Allan Vyhnalek, UNL Extension farm and ranch transition educator, and Jim Jansen, UNL Extension ag economist.

Location and dates are:

Albion — Dec. 12.

Norfolk — Dec. 19.

West Point — Dec. 20.

Saunders County — Dec. 21.

Holdrege — Jan. 4.

Hastings — Jan. 5.

O’Neil — Jan. 6.

Beatrice — Jan. 9.

Hartington — Jan. 17.

Lincoln — Feb. 1.

Lyons — Feb. 20.

To register for a class, contact your local Extension office or go to cap.unl.edu