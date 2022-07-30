Extension announces upcoming events

SCAL Field Day set for Thursday

Nebraska Extension is hosting a field day at the South Central Ag Lab from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

South Central Ag Lab is located at 851 Hwy 6 near Harvard. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required for meal planning purposes by Monday. Continuing Education Units have been applied for this field day. To register, go to cropwatch.unl.edu and search for “south central ag lab field day.” Questions can be directed to Sharon Hachtel at 402-762-3536 or shachtel1@unl.edu.

Soybean Management Field Days running from Aug. 9 to 12

This year’s Soybean Management Field Days will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 to 12 in Nebraska.

Field days provide research-based information to improve profitability, address global issues, marketing, educational efforts and give producers an opportunity to learn more about research funded by the Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollars.

Four separate locations will be hosting this year:

Aug. 9: Blue Hill, Toepfer Farms.

Aug. 10: Central City, Greg Greving Farm.

Aug. 11: Brownville, Daryl Obermeyer Farm.

Aug. 12: Decatur, Method Farms.

For more information, go to cropwatch.unl.edu and search for “immersive demonstrations,” contact the Nebraska Soybean Board at 402-441-3240 or Nebraska Extension at 402-624-8030.