Extension: Be vigilant of food safety while tailgating

The football tailgating season is here. “Tailgating,” literally means serving food and drink from the tailgate of a car or truck. Tailgating evolved over the years and became more elaborate but keeping food safe at a tailgate gathering requires the same safe food handling practices as picnicking outdoors.
Follow these tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure that your food stays safe.
» Carry cold perishable food like raw hamburger patties, sausages and chicken in an insulated cooler packed with several inches of ice, frozen gel packs or containers of ice.
» Place an appliance thermometer in the cooler so you can check to be sure the food stays at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.
» When packing the cooler for an outing, be sure raw meat and poultry are wrapped securely to prevent their juices from cross-contaminating ready-to-eat food.
» Perishable cooked food such as luncheon meat, cooked meat, chicken and potato or pasta salads must be kept refrigerator cold, too.
» If bringing hot take-out food, eat it within 2 hours of purchase (1 hour if the temperature is above 90 F).
» To keep food like soup, chili and stew hot, use an insulated container. Fill the container with boiling water, let it stand for a few minutes, empty, and then put in the piping hot food. If you keep the insulated container closed, the food should stay hot (140 F or above) for several hours.
» If you can’t keep hot food hot during the drive to your tailgate, plan ahead and chill the food in the refrigerator before packing it in a cooler. Reheat the food to 165 F as measured with a food thermometer.
» In addition to a grill and fuel for cooking food, pack a food thermometer so you can check and make sure the meat and poultry reach a high enough temperature to destroy harmful bacteria that may be present.
» Include lots of clean utensils for preparing and serving the safely cooked food.
» Bring water for cleaning if none will be available at the site. Pack clean, wet, disposable cloths or moist towelettes and paper towels for cleaning hands and surfaces.
Some people have so much fun at tailgate gatherings they never actually watch the sporting event. But that doesn’t mean it’s safe for the food to stay unrefrigerated before, during and after the event. Holding food at an unsafe temperature is a prime cause of foodborne illness. Store perishable food in the cooler except for brief times when serving. Cook only the amount of food that will be eaten to avoid the challenge of keeping leftovers at a safe temperature.
It is important to remember proper food handling and cooking techniques, so your tailgate does not take your guests out of the game.
For more information, go to fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/food-safety-basics/tailgating-food-safety-q.