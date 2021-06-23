Extension hosting Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day July 7

The Fifth Annual Agronomy Youth Field Day will have a variety of hands-on activities for both younger and older youth from across the state in Curtis on July 7.

See crop management and weed control drone demonstrations. Fly a drone through an obstacle course. Learn if your soil is healthy. The youth field day will focus on drone weed control, planter technology, using drones for crop management, creating healthy soil and plant disease identification.

Nebraska Extension and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture will partner together to provide these activities to youth ages 9 to 18. The educational event will be hosted at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Educational Center in Curtis.

Register online by July 2 at go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday.