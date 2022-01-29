Extension hosting applicator training sessions

Nebraska Extension will be providing pesticide trainings this winter for private applicators, commercial and non-commercial applicators and chemigation training for producers applying chemicals through irrigation systems. Applicators that wish to obtain or renew their current license are encouraged to participate in these trainings, according to a press release from Extension.

Local and statewide training dates are available online for private pesticide trainings at edmedia.wufoo.com/reports/2022-psep-private-training-dates-, commercial and non-commercial pesticide trainings at pested.unl.edu/initial-classes-registration and chemigation trainings at deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/Chemtrai. For more information, contact your local Extension office.

These are the in-person sessions for pesticide applicator training and chemigation training:

» Lexington, Tuesday: Private pesticide training from 9 a.m. to noon, followed by chemigation training from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Dawson County Extension Office, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.

» Curtis, Thursday: Private pesticide training from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave.