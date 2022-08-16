Extension hosting early cattle weaning seminar

Nebraska Extension is hosting an online seminar at noon Thursday on the topic of early weaning calves.
Amid continuing dry conditions on pasture and grazing land across Nebraska, this webinar will focus on helping cow/calf producers consider options when they are short of forage and need to reduce numbers on range.
Early weaning is a viable option for many producers, and can save about .4 of a day in forage for the cow when the calf is weaned. The webinar will discuss the management and nutrition of early weaned calves, managing the associated risk and marketing options.
To register for the seminar go to unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hqB5vzvmS9WxwOm_guw59A